Israel – What Do These Photos & Facts Say?

Israel is just a tiny speck on the face of the Earth, but it is in the news more often than Donald Trump says HUGE. Since the Jewish homeland became an official state in May 1948, many facts relating to the State of Israel have not be accurately shown. These eye-opening photos and facts should give us a little more information about Israel that we ought to know.

Female Soldiers

There are only two countries in the world that draft women into the army for mandatory service. Israel is one of those countries and women as young as 18 years old serve for at least 2 years of mandatory service, and these ladies serve in both combat and non-combat positions.